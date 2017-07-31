Obituary: Louis A. Casolo Sr., 81

Louis Anthony Casolo Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2017, on Hilton Head Island, S.C. His compassion and joy was evident until the end. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Lou was born on Feb. 17, 1936, in Stamford, Conn., and was the son of the late Luigi and Antoinette Casolo.

At Stamford High School, he was a Senior Officer in the 1954 graduating class and a member of the championship-winning Stamford High Football Squad. Lou was affectionately known as “Cas” by his fellow students. He then earned a BS degree from the School of Business Administration at the University of Connecticut. Many know him as someone who was passionate about building his insurance agency, Casolo, Friedman, Paspalis & Co. Over the years, the agency grew to assist many homeowners and local commercial businesses.

Lou is predeceased by his lovely wife, Hope Elaine Casolo. They raised three children in Wilton, Conn.: Cynthia (Casolo) Bucciarelli, Louis Casolo Jr., and Tara (Casolo) Boogaerts. Lou and Hope eventually retired to Hilton Head Island, S.C. While there, he built a second successful insurance business.

Lou grew up with three siblings: Rena (Casolo) Harrison and Ralph Casolo, both deceased, and Janet Casolo. Lou will be remembered by his six grandchildren, Kathryn (Bucciarelli) Denno and Michael Bucciarelli, Jr.; Elizabeth Casolo; and Lily, Grace, and Bella Boogaerts. His new great-granddaughter, Joy Denno, will live on in his memory.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F.Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, from 2 to 6 p.m. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Mary’s RC Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton, and a reception at the Norwalk Inn, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk.

A memorial service in Lou’s memory will also be celebrated at Saint Francis by the Sea Church on Hilton Head Island, Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m., with a reception to follow.

Lou’s generous spirit will be cherished by family, friends, and peers for years to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lou’s memory to the Cancer Research Institute, 55 Broadway, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10006 www.cancerresearch.org

