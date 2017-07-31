NRRA men’s team takes third at youth regatta

The Norwalk River Rowing Association men’s youth racing finished third in men’s points total at the Philadelphia Youth Regatta on July 22. The regatta is a part of the Schuylkill Navy Series, which attracts more than 1,200 athletes from more than 54 clubs and is held on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Penn.

NRRA’s total of 36 medals — 24 gold and 12 silver medals — were won by 13 of NRRA’s men’s youth varsity racing team and four novice youth across variety of categories.

Winning varsity athletes included six Wiltonians: Brad Spiewak, Kevin Lenihan, Jamie Trentos, Ethan Reichgut, Oliver Peacock and Liam Jenkins.

Other NRRA rowers who earned gold medals were Ian Trostle of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; Ben Hufnagel, John Markow, Kaden Lints and Charlie Jacobellis of Norwalk; Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti of Westport; and Bo Polio of Darien.

NRRA men’s youth racing head coach is Yuri Kolomiets assisted by Irina Skobreva.

The boys novice team, coached by Jim ‘Coop’ Cooper, took home a silver medal in the boys novice 4x quad. Athletes who medaled were Magnus McCubbin of Weston, Mac MacHale of New Canaan, and Trevor Cooper and Andrew Tully of Norwalk.

Norwalk River Rowing Association is a non-profit organization which promotes a lifelong passion for the sport of rowing. It is dedicated to providing wellness and competition among adult members, and athletic and educational opportunities for the youth of all surrounding communities, including Darien, Fairfield, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Stamford, Westport, Weston, and Wilton, as well as Bedford, Cross River and Pound Ridge in New York. Visit www.NorwalkRiverRowing.org for more information on the club and programs.