Obituary: Pauline Dahlquist, 83

Pauline Jean Thellin Dahlquist, known as Paulie by friends and family, died July 22, 2017, surrounded by her family in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She had fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born Oct. 22, 1933, and graduated from Macalester College and the University of Colorado School of Physical Therapy. She lived in Wilton for some 30 years.

Her family said she will be “treasured for her kind spirit, her strong will, her natural athleticism, her compassion for others, her open-mindedness, her fabulous sense of humor, her love of classical music, and her sense of adventure.”

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Arlen Dahlquist, and her three children and their families: Erik Dahlquist and his wife Julie of Darien, Conn., and their three children Emma, Shannon, and Ryan; Kathy Douville of Saratoga Springs and her daughters Allie and Megan; and Krista Reville and her husband Christopher of Greenfield Center, N.Y., and their children Luke and Lily.

She also leaves her sister Dorrine McClelland, her husband Robert, and their three children Steve, Christy, Susan and families; her sister-in-law Phyllis Danenhauer and her three children Craig, Mark, Kari and their families; and her maternal cousin Barb Benson and her husband John and their children Derek, Josh, and Tracy.

She was predeceased by her sister Jessie Lammers of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and her parents Dorrine and Henry Thellin of both Clearwater, Fla., and Crosby, Minn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or The Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.

A memorial service will be held at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.