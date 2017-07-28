Boucher explores a run for governor

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) is exploring a run for governor for the state of Connecticut. She said on Friday, July 28, that many people have encouraged her to run.

She is exploring a run because, she said, “I think there is so much at stake,” as the state faces its financial challenges.

“I have been working in business and finance and investments,” she said, pointing out she is not a career politician. “Here in Connecticut we have a part-time citizen legislature, and over many years I have filled dual roles.”

From her early experience on the Wilton Board of Education and Board of Selectmen to the state board of education, then to the State House and now the State Senate, she has seen how government works on all levels.

“We don’t send people to the front lines of a battle when they are a new recruit,” she said. “Right now we are in a battle for the economic survival of Connecticut. You don’t send a raw recruit to battle, you send them to boot camp, and I have had boot camp, leadership progression, and oversight on the legislative side. It prepares one well for what we’re facing and what we’re facing is daunting.”

Boucher said she has a plan on how to fix the state’s financial situation but she will have to convince the Republicans who will go to the convention next year that she is the most winnable and competent candidate.

“A résumé doesn’t win an election and a poor one doesn’t help you do the job,” she said.

Boucher said she filed the paperwork for her exploratory committee a few weeks ago and has begun fundraising, but has not made a splashy announcement since she is focusing on the state budget.

A Wilton resident, Boucher formed an exploratory committee to run for governor in 2013. She has represented the 26th district since 2008. She is vice chair of the legislature’s Finance, Revenue, & Bonding Committee, and co-chair of the Education and Transportation committees. Prior to the state senate she was a state representative for 12 years and served on the Appropriations Committee. She was founder and former owner of a small business and held corporate management posts for two Fortune 50 firms.