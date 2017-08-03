Back to school with Continuing Ed

It’s back-to-school time, and Wilton Continuing Education has released its schedule of more than 150 programs and classes, including several new offerings, for Fall 2017.

The printed course catalog will be mailed on Aug. 4, but anyone looking to register can do so now.

There’s also a chance to win free class by identifying the fake class listed among the fall offerings. Send the name of the class you think is fake to info@wiltoncontinuinged.org with ‘Fake Class, I got it!’ as the subject line for a chance to win. One winner will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Information and registration: wiltoncontinuinged.org.