Dogs that chase geese look for home on Danbury Road

A company whose specialty is loaning out dogs to chase geese away from parks, golf courses and lawns has applied for a zoning permit to operate out of a small building at 759 Danbury Road.

The application from CPS Holdings LLC seeks a special permit to operate a commercial kennel with an apartment at the address, set on half an acre in a General Business zone.

The application is on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting July 31 at 7:15 p.m. in the town hall annex.

Douglas Bayer, attorney for CPS, did not return several phone calls seeking comment about the business.

Town Planning Director Bob Nerney said it won’t operate as a public kennel, just a place to keep the specially trained dogs that chase geese from private property.

The company will also need a kennel license from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A state spokesman said Wilton now has four kennels, of which two are animal hospitals that feature kennel service, and four dog grooming salons, including one that operates out of a truck.

That is not an unusual amount of kennels for a town like Wilton.