Wilton real estate sales — July 21-27, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 21 through July 27, 2017.

66 Hillbrook Road: Fannie Mae, to Gregory Kamedulski, $421,000.

73 Cherry Lane: Idalina Fonseca and Matthew B. Woods, to Wells Fargo Bank National Trust, $302,893.52.

4 Thistle Lane: Michael and Pauline Bergin, to Gang Luo and Xuemin Chen, $549,000.

789 Ridgefield Road: Michael and Kathryn Prendergast, to Simon and Mora Neilson, $710,000.

233 Thunder Lake Road: Mark and Laura A. Duffy, to Genevieve M. and Ryan M. Robisnon, $735,000.

37 Cannon Road: Amy Quigley, to Helen Godfrey House 1900 LLC, $550,000.

73 Old Kings Highway: Ryan and Meredith Buckley, to Michael and Jillian Deutsch, $812,000.