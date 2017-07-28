Good weekend for fishing coming up

Fishing in the Norwalk River is expected to be good this weekend. According to the weekly fishing report from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, there are still some quality trout in many rivers, including the Norwalk.

Conditions for the weekend remain good for this time of year, the report says. Water temperatures remain generally moderate and flows are more than adequate thanks to recent rains. On Friday the river at south Wilton was just over one foot deep with a flow of just under eight cubic feet per second.

Anglers may have to put in some time and cover some ground, but the results could be worth the effort.

Those who are particularly successful are encouraged to enter the Angler’s Guide photo contest. Email a high-resolution photo to Deep.inland.fisheries@ct.gov and include “photo contest” in the subject line. Photos must be of someone fishing or of an angler with a fish. The entry deadline is Nov. 1. The winner will have their photo on the cover of next year’s guide.