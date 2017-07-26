Bufano and Cole form fund-raising committee

A group of Wilton residents, including the Republican Town Committee’s two endorsed candidates for Board of Selectmen, Lori Bufano and Joshua Cole, have announced the formation of a “slate” committee to raise money and support the two candidates in the November election.

The group, “Committee for Wilton 2017,” filed paperwork on Wednesday, July 26, with the State Elections Enforcement Commission. Wilton residents William Lalor was named chair and Jennie Wong was named treasurer.

Slate committees operate independently of party committees and can help with fundraising. Individual contribution limits for 2017 are $1,000 for individuals, as compared to $250 individual limits for individual campaign committees.

As required, Bufano and Cole have identified the committee as their sole funding source for their campaigns.

“This is a routine and we think very smart way to proceed,” Bufano and Cole said in a joint statement. “Our campaigns will offer smart, sensible ideas for forward-looking leadership in Wilton, and we are excited to see Committee for Wilton help kick things off.”

Bufano and Cole were both nominated by the Wilton Republican Town Committee at its July 19 meeting. Bufano became a member of the Wilton Board of Selectmen in 2016. Cole, who is seeking the other, vacant seat on the Board of Selectmen, has lived in Wilton since 2007 and is currently chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals.