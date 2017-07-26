DUIs — Two times, three times over the limit

Wilton police recently arrested two Ridgefield drivers for DUI when their blood alcohol levels measured way over the legal limit.

An Uber driver observed a car stopped in the middle of the road in the early morning of July 16 at the intersection of Danbury Road and Ridgefield Road. When he approached the 2002 Lexus RX300, the driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel and there was an odor of alcohol.

The Uber driver tried to remove the driver, at which time the Lexus driver sped off and struck a telephone pole, bringing down a high voltage wire at 268 Ridgefield Road. He managed to escape safely from the car. When police arrived the driver was examined by EMS but refused to be taken to Norwalk Hospital, at which time he was arrested.

Robert Richeson, 20, of 111 Cedar Lane, Ridgefield, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving under the influence under 21 years old. His blood alcohol was 0.18, police said, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. He was released on $260 bond with a court date of July 27.

A few days later a complaint of erratic driving July 19 at 11:06 a.m. led to a traffic stop that resulted in a drunken driving arrest. The driver in question initially refused to stop for police but eventually did so near the intersection of Route 7 and Catalpa Lane.

Police said Kevin Hitchcock, 47, of 41 Hickory Lane, Ridgefield, did not perform field sobriety tests to standard and was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.235. He was also charged with failure to drive in the proper lane.

He was released on $250 bond and will appear in court Aug. 1.