Wilton Bulletin Board

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, July 27, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to noon it’s The Jungle Book; from 2 to 3:30 The Secret Life of Pets will be shown. Free, no registration.

Summer Poetry Series, Thursday, July 27, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads a look at poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop and how their friendship influenced their writing. Poetry packets at front desk. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, Thursday, July 27, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas brings his Echoes of Sinatra back for a fifth year. Free, rain or shine. Sponsored by Village Market. Refreshments.

Summertime Classics, Thursday, July 27, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. The Music on the Hill Summer Chorus performs Franz Schubert’s Mass in E-Flat. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; students free. Order online at musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, July 29, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6-12 will make fruit flummery, a soft, custardy dessert. $10/members, $15/non-members. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Summer Concert in the Park, Sunday, July 30, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Featured will be Wilton Rocks for Food Allstars. Free, picnicking encouraged. Information: wiltonparksandrec.org or steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.

College Essay Workshop, Monday, July 31, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultant Beth Manners will discuss how to write pieces that stand out. Bring laptops/notebooks for work to be reviewed. Rising seniors only. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Yorker Shorts, Tuesday, Aug. 1, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of five short stories published in the New Yorker magazine over five consecutive weeks. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 3, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to noon it’s Hercules; from 2 to 3:30 Trolls will be shown. Free, no registration.

The Great American Songbook with a Little Broadway, Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Performed by Wilton High School graduates Will Comer, Ben Senneff and Caitlin Witty. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Movie Night, Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Pete’s Dragon will be shown. Picnicking encouraged; snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy for sale. Activities begin at 7, movie begins at dusk. Information: 203-762-5591 or wendy@wiltoncongregational.org.

Summer Concert in the Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Featured will be the band One Bad Oyster. Free, picnicking encouraged. Information: wiltonparksandrec.org or steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 7, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

New Yorker Shorts, Tuesday, Aug. 8, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of five short stories published in the New Yorker magazine over five consecutive weeks. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Farm to You, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up may meet llamas, alpacas, and sheep. Spinning demonstration. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 10, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to noon it’s The Lego Movie; from 2 to 3:30 Batman Lego Movie will be shown. Free, no registration.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 14, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

Peace Rocks!, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Patrons of all ages may drop by and paint river rocks with messages of peace that will then be added to the garden surrounding the library’s Peace Pole. No registration.

Get A Grip on Your Email, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Small business seminar offered by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 17, Wilton Library. From 10:15 to 11:45 it’s Lilo & Stitch; from 2 to 3:45 Moana will be shown. Free, no registration.

Drop-in Summer Crafts, Monday, Aug. 21, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Crafts relate to the summer reading theme of Wind, Water and World. No registration, children of all ages.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Monday, Aug. 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Mary Linnea Vaughan shows her abstract work. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Movie Theater Thursday, Thursday, Aug. 24, Wilton Library. Beauty and the Beast will be shown at 10:15 and 2. Free, no registration.

Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter Fundraiser, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9-3, Wilton Library. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend magical classes and fun activities. Lunch donated by Pinocchio Pizza. Advance registration required in person: $50 per child. Details: 203-762-6336.

Paint it Up!, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. No experience necessary. The library provides canvas, paints, brushes, and a collection of masterpieces to copy or inspire. Adults 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

SAT & ACT Practice Tests for high School Students, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10-1, Wilton Library. Administered by C2 Education of Wilton which will give written results and review scores section by section, by appointment. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.