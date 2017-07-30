Agency seeks good Samaritans

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking mature, compassionate adults from Wilton to serve as Samaritan volunteers. Samaritan volunteers help homebound patients with transportation needs such as driving to doctors’ appointments, running errands or picking up groceries and medical supplies. They use their own vehicles to help support patients and their family members/caregivers and provide them with greater independence and improved quality-of life.

Those who are interested may register for a one-session training course, from 10 to 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) in Norwalk.

In the training course, volunteers will learn about the nursing agency and its policies, safety issues, different types of diseases, and how best to accommodate patients within the scope of the program. Volunteers are provided with ongoing support and supervision by the volunteer coordinator.

For information or to register, call volunteer coordinator Laurie Petrasanta at 203-834-6341, ext. 316.