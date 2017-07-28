Planning and Zoning Commission revisits regulations

The Planning and Zoning Commission July 24 revisited several regulations it had approved in the previous year, but had to rescind because of a flaw in advertising their passage.
The flaw was that the regulations took effect on the same day they were publicized in legal notices.
Following new public hearings, the commission approved:
- CH Danbury Road Associates LLC, to amend zoning regulations for minimum parking requirements for medical or dental offices and clinics.
- The Parks and Recreation Commission request to amend zoning regulations pertaining to temporary portable outdoor lighting.
- A request from Kevin E. O’Brien for a change of zone from residential (R-1A) to General Business (GB) for property at 578 Danbury Road.
- Amendments to the zoning regulations to allow assisted-living developments.
A decision on allowing a 90-unit assisted living facility for 211 Danbury Road must wait until a meeting on July 31 at the town hall annex.
“There had to be a waiting period,” said Bob Nerney, the town planning director, on July 25, following the meeting.