Planning and Zoning Commission revisits regulations

The Planning and Zoning Commission July 24 revisited several regulations it had approved in the previous year, but had to rescind because of a flaw in advertising their passage.

The flaw was that the regulations took effect on the same day they were publicized in legal notices.

Following new public hearings, the commission approved:

CH Danbury Road Associates LLC, to amend zoning regulations for minimum parking requirements for medical or dental offices and clinics.

The Parks and Recreation Commission request to amend zoning regulations pertaining to temporary portable outdoor lighting.

A request from Kevin E. O’Brien for a change of zone from residential (R-1A) to General Business (GB) for property at 578 Danbury Road.

Amendments to the zoning regulations to allow assisted-living developments.

A decision on allowing a 90-unit assisted living facility for 211 Danbury Road must wait until a meeting on July 31 at the town hall annex.

“There had to be a waiting period,” said Bob Nerney, the town planning director, on July 25, following the meeting.