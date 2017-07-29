F.I.S.H. dissolves for lack of need

F.I.S.H. of Wilton, a volunteer organization that provided free rides for 36 years to medical appointments for anyone in the community, has dissolved for apparent lack of need.

In the end, there was only one call for a ride every two weeks, and no need to have a team of volunteer drivers on standby, Sandy Mumbach, the group president, told The Bulletin.

“This has been going on a long time,” she said. “We used to drive every day, but the riders have dried up.”

May 31 was the last day of service for the organization. Only the Wilton chapter has closed. Chapters in Stamford, Norwalk and Ridgefield are still operating.

“We’re not going to beat the bushes for people to serve if the need isn’t there, so we discontinued it,” Mumbach said.

F.I.S.H. is an acronym for Friends In Service Here, among other possible meanings, she said.