Obituary: Corinne Crane, 91

Corinne Essig (Crane) Catto, formerly of Wilton, died at her home in Basking Ridge, N.J., on July 19, 2017. Her personal warmth, sense of style, and unflinching commitment to family will be dearly missed.

She was born in Dowagiac, Mich., on July 24, 1925, the daughter of Bernice (Ball) Essig and Dr. F.H. Essig. She was the younger sister of Robert Day Essig. She was predeceased by her husband Paul T. Crane Sr. in 1973 and her second husband Robert Catto in 1993.

She is survived by her son Paul Crane and his wife Mari of Dunwoody, Ga., her son Jonathan Crane of Whigville, Conn., and her daughter Stephanie (Crane) Faison and her husband George of Millington, N.J. She is additionally survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“Connie” as she was known, raised her family in Wilton and it is where she enjoyed many happy years, including being the Little League correspondent for The Bulletin in the mid and late 1960s.