Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer a bereavement support group to help adults cope with loss following the death of a beloved pet.

The support group will meet on Thursdays, from 1 until 2:30, Aug. 10 through Aug. 24, in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) in Norwalk.

The support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to pre-register, call 203-834-6341, ext. 255.