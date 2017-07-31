Colonial camp adds session

The Wilton Historical Society will run an additional session of its popular Colonial Boot Camp right before school starts. Held daily from 9:30 to 12:30, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, a maximum of 12 children ages 6 to 10 may be enrolled.

They will experience life in Colonial times with activities such as making bread and churning butter; soap making; tin punching; dying T-shirts with natural materials such as onion skins; woodworking; paper marbling; and Colonial cookery. There will be outdoor games and the opportunity to make new friends. Daily Colonial snacks provided.

Camp is led by a certified instructor and four assistants on the grounds of the society at 224 Danbury Road.

The cost per child is $175 for members, $225 for non-members. To register, call museum educator Lola Chen at 203-762-7257 or email education@wiltonhistorical.org.