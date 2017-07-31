Wilton Bulletin

Colonial camp adds session

By Wilton Bulletin on July 31, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

The Wilton Historical Society will run an additional session of its popular Colonial Boot Camp right before school starts. Held daily from 9:30 to 12:30, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, a maximum of 12 children ages 6 to 10 may be enrolled.

They will experience life in Colonial times with activities such as making bread and churning butter; soap making; tin punching; dying T-shirts with natural materials such as onion skins; woodworking; paper marbling; and Colonial cookery. There will be outdoor games and the opportunity to make new friends. Daily Colonial snacks provided.

Camp is led by a certified instructor and four assistants on the grounds of the society at 224 Danbury Road.

The cost per child is $175 for members, $225 for non-members. To register, call museum educator Lola Chen at 203-762-7257 or email education@wiltonhistorical.org.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Monday, July 31 Next Post Animals have a lesson to teach Woodcock campers
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress