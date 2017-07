A 19-year-old Wilton man was arrested by Wilton police on a warrant July 24 for sexual assault. It is alleged that he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old female friend while she slept at his home on June 19.

Police said Duncan O’Neil, of 32 Fawn Ridge Lane, was charged with sexual assault fourth degree. He was released on a $20,000 bond and his court date is Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in Norwalk Superior Court.