Catherine Kaelin marries Daniel Grobman

Catherine Kaelin, a 2006 graduate of Wilton High School (WHS), married Daniel Grobman on June 17, 2017, at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Catherine is a daughter of Michael and Carol Kaelin of Wilton. Daniel is a son of Richard and Jody Grobman of Hewlett, N.Y. The Rev. Alon White, interim rector of St. Matthew’s Church in Wilton, and Bruce Gitlin, Esq., officiated.

Christina Kaelin (WHS 2009), was her sister’s maid of honor, and Brian Grobman was his brother’s best man.

In addition to Christina, Catherine’s bridesmaids included Robin Browne (WHS 2005), Julia Lodewick (WHS 2006) and Caroline McEneaney (WHS 2006).

Catherine’s two brothers, Michael, Jr. (WHS 2011) and Jack (WHS 2015), served as groomsmen.

Catherine graduated magna cum laude from Columbia College of Columbia University in 2010, and received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stern School of Business of New York University in 2016. She is an associate brand manager at Danone North America in White Plains, N.Y.

Daniel graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 2007, and graduated magna cum laude from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law of Yeshiva University in 2012. He is an associate attorney with Rosenberg & Estis, P.C., in New York City. The couple reside in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.