Guided walk in Bradley Park

Conservation Commissioner Colleen O’Brien will lead an hour-long walk in Bradley Park on Sunday, July 30, at 1. Following the walk, there will be refreshments and time to ask questions, chat with neighbors and the conservation commissioners in attendance.

All are welcome, including dogs on leash. Long pants tucked into socks, and long-sleeved shirts are recommended for walking in Connecticut woods.

To reach Bradley Park from Wilton Center: Go south on Route 7 for 1.1 miles to Wolfpit Road. Take Wolfpit for 0.6 miles to Oak Ledge Lane. The park entrance is at the end of Oak Ledge Lane on the west side.

Pre-register at conservationevent@wiltonct.org to be contacted should the weather require rescheduling.