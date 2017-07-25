Wilton Bulletin

Republican chair Alper seeks primary for selectman’s seat

By Tony Spinelli on July 25, 2017 in Lead News, People, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

Al Alper

Al Alper

It has been years since there was a municipal level primary in Wilton but that may just happen Sept. 12 if Al Alper, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, has his way.

Alper on July 20 filed for paperwork at town hall to be a primary candidate for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, said Annalise Stravato, Republican registrar of voters. That was the day after the Republican caucus at which Joshua Cole was chosen in a closed session over Alper for one of two open seats. The other uncontested seat went to incumbent Lori Bufano.

Alper needs to collect 210 verified signatures to qualify for the Sept. 12 primary date.

Alper did not respond to requests for comment. However, Town Clerk Lori Kaback said he had his name verified at her office on a nominating candidate petition form, which would be his way to the polls if he does not win the primary.

“He has until Aug. 9 to send his verified signatures to us,” Kaback said. It’s not a done deal yet. “All I can say is he took the paperwork,” she said.

  • Christi Yanity

    Great reporting, Mr. Spinelli. A pattern here suggests the Republican Town Committee can’t elect a predictable leader! Past Chmn Hal Clark joined Bd of Selectman, then Miller Driscoll had problems. Successor Chmn Michael Kaelin joined Bd of Selectman, then renounced being Republican. Current Chmn Al Alper not picked for Bd of Selectman (a start), but now goes rogue to primary or go solo for Bd of Selectman.nnThree consecutive male Chmn go rogue. Maybe the RTC can dismiss Chmn Alper and elect a solid woman Chmn for a change?

