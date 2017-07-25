Republican chair Alper seeks primary for selectman’s seat

It has been years since there was a municipal level primary in Wilton but that may just happen Sept. 12 if Al Alper, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, has his way.

Alper on July 20 filed for paperwork at town hall to be a primary candidate for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, said Annalise Stravato, Republican registrar of voters. That was the day after the Republican caucus at which Joshua Cole was chosen in a closed session over Alper for one of two open seats. The other uncontested seat went to incumbent Lori Bufano.

Alper needs to collect 210 verified signatures to qualify for the Sept. 12 primary date.

Alper did not respond to requests for comment. However, Town Clerk Lori Kaback said he had his name verified at her office on a nominating candidate petition form, which would be his way to the polls if he does not win the primary.

“He has until Aug. 9 to send his verified signatures to us,” Kaback said. It’s not a done deal yet. “All I can say is he took the paperwork,” she said.