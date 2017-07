Zion’s Hill Preschool Program will present a free family concert and play date on Thursday, July 27, from 10 to noon, at 470 Danbury Road.

Ray and Jay will entertain and there will be play time on the playgrounds. Snacks will be provided as well as an ice cream treat. Information: 203-726-9620 or zhpp.org.

RSVP to kellydebald.zhp@gmail.com.