Playshop holds auditions for Young Frankenstein

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for Mel Brooks’ musical comedy Young Frankenstein on Sunday, Aug. 20, and Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. Directed by Mat Young, the show will run Oct. 27-Nov. 11.

This adaptation of Mel Brooks’ comic film follows Frederick Frankenstein as he inherits a castle in Transylvania. After discovering the secret entrance to his grandfather’s laboratory, Frederick decides to carry on the family experiments and creates a monster of his own.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare a short Broadway-style song — not from this show — and have a 16-bar section ready that highlights their range. They should also bring sheet music in their key. An accompanist will be provided.

Potential cast members should be prepared to read from the script as well as learn and execute a dance combination.

Some characters require special talents such as tap dancing and yodeling.

Details and role descriptions may be viewed online at wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.