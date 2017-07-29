Tauck contributes to local organizations

Tauck, the Wilton-based tour and cruise company, recently invited representatives from more than 20 area charities and nonprofits to a reception at its Westport Road headquarters where each received a community grant.

“All of the incredible organizations that were here with us tonight are winners, and it was our pleasure to thank them all for the service they provide to our community,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar. “Together they represent a mosaic of care — to so many — from fighting poverty and hunger, to promoting animal care and nature trails, to helping the homeless and the elderly. We appreciate greatly what they collectively do to make Fairfield County a place where we care for each other inclusively.”

Besides supporting local groups, Tauck has also supported organizations at the national and international levels. The company has been particularly active in preserving and supporting the U.S. National Parks, and those efforts have been honored by both the U.S. Department of the Interior and the White House.

Charities and nonprofits invited to the Tauck reception included Ambler Farm, Boys & Girls Club of Stamford, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Carver Center, Connecticut Food Bank, Domus, Dorothy Day Hospitality Center, ElderHouse, Family & Children’s Agency, Food Rescue U.S., Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, Homes with Hope, Junior Achievement, Norwalk Open Door Shelter, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Operation Hope, PAWS, Person-to-Person, Resiliency Center of Newtown, St. Vincent’s Foundation — Swim Across the Sound, STAR, Inc., Wakeman Boys & Girls Club and Weir Farm National Historic Site.