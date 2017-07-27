Senior Center News: July 27

Farmers market

The Wilton Senior Center will have a display at the Wilton Farmers Market next week.

Held on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society each Wednesday from noon to 5, the outdoor market features fresh vegetables, fruit, flowers, jams and jellies, bread, baked goods, pesto, cheese, honey, and maple syrup plus other homemade goodies, all from local growers and makers.

Shop for organic produce, including heirloom varieties, from Ambler Farm; indulge in delectable breads, sandwiches, hand-made mozzarella and more provided by Beldotti Breads; or enjoy a take-out lunch or dinner from gourmet food trucks. A variety of local artisans will also be represented.

Renter’s rebate

Sept. 29 is the deadline for elderly renters and totally disabled renters to file for the state’s annual renter’s rebate program. Under this program, they may be eligible for a rebate of up to $900.

Elderly applicants must have been 65 by Dec. 31, 2016; have rented in Connecticut for at least one year; and have income for 2015 of less than $35,200 if single and $42,900 if filing married. There is no age requirement for totally disabled renters; however, all remaining requirements are the same.

Eligible renters should visit the assessor’s office in town hall between 9 and 4, Monday through Friday. Bring proof of income, including Federal 1040 tax return, Social Security 1099 statement, rent receipts and utility bills for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016. Totally disabled renters must also bring proof of disability.

Address questions to Anna in the Assessor’s office at 203-563-0121.

Some things to think about

This is the second installment in the Some Things to Think About series in preparation for presentations in the fall at the senior center, which will focus on what’s available for seniors in independent, congregate, assisted living, and skilled nursing opportunities. The following points were taken from Eight Reasons Why Many Seniors Prefer Senior Living Communities by Jeff Anderson and provided by Lance Galassi, community relations advisor, for A Place for Mom.

Senior communities today range from cozy and homelike to the posh luxury of a high-end hotel or cruise ship, and they definitely don’t feel institutional. Many seniors who have moved to independent or assisted-living communities report they prefer life at their new home to life alone. Here are some common reasons why:

No more stressful driving — Driving can be tense and stressful as we age, and our driving abilities may not be what they once were either. For these reasons, most residents prefer to take advantage of the free transportation that’s provided by independent and assisted-living communities. Parking is available for residents who still drive.

Feeling like myself again — Senior communities offer a wealth of opportunities to keep socially engaged. This can include favorite games like chess, bridge and poker, reading and discussion groups, and fascinating classes and lectures on every conceivable topic.

Making new friends — Older adults who live alone often become isolated, which is unhealthy at any age. At senior communities we can make friends, share a meal, and enjoy festive occasions with one another. On the other hand, those of us who are more introverted appreciate that our privacy is respected, but are still glad to have folks around.

Finally feeling safe — Residents can rest easy knowing they are secured from thieves, con men and ne’er-do-wells. Furthermore, residents enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the emergency response systems that are in each apartment, or sometimes worn as a pendant. This alleviates fears about falling and becoming trapped for hours or even days, a scenario that’s all too common for seniors residing alone.

Coming events

Friday, July 28, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, July 31, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:45, BeMoved, with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 12 to 5, Senior Center activities table at the Wilton Farmer’s Market at the Historical Society; 1, Duplicate Bridge with Lois Bruce; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.