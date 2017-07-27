Library Lines: July 27

Storytelling for college

Beth Manners, a college admissions consultant, shows prospective college hopefuls how to write compelling stories to stand out in a sea of applicants in the program College Essay Workshop on Monday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Beth will introduce both the main and supplemental essays and discuss how to write pieces that help lift applications to the top of the admissions pile. Students are asked to bring their laptops/notebooks for this working session and Beth will review ideas, drafts or help attendees brainstorm and get started. The program is for rising seniors only. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Let there be light

The Discovery Museum comes to the library for a learning lab on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for two separate programs for kids. Scope it Out for Children is for kids entering grades 3 through 5, from 2 to 3:15, and Scope it Out for Teens & Tweens is from 3:30 to 4:45 for kids entering grades 6 through 9. Kids will learn what happens when light passes through a lens and then they will be making their own telescopes to bring home. Both programs are supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required for both programs.

And more light

Teens entering grades 7 through 12 will get creative with lights on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with Light Up a T-Shirt for Teens, from 3 to 5 p.m. Using fabric markers to create designs on T-shirts, kids will then get acquainted with light-up wearables by sewing with conductive thread and using LEDs and coin cell battery holders. Registration is required and space is limited. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family.

Move to the groove

Teens in grades 6 through 12 have a great way to have fun and work out at the same time with Teen Zumba on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 4:45 with instructor Valerie. No experience is necessary; teens are just asked to wear their exercise shoes (sneakers). Space is limited so registration is a must.

Music to croon by

Three talented high school graduates, Will Comer, Ben Senneff and Caitlin Witty, will perform The Great American Songbook with a Little Broadway on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is recommended for this free concert which is open to all.

Ready for takeoff

Just a few more days before the JetBlue ticket drawing will take place so there still is time to get in on the fun. The drawing is for two sets of two travel vouchers, in other words, two lucky winners, for any destination where JetBlue travels. Blackout dates do apply and participants must be 18 years or older. The vouchers are good through March 18, 2018. The tickets are $20 for one chance; $50 for three chances. Visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on the link or stop by the front desk before July 31. The drawing is July 31 at 3 p.m.

Cartoon demo

Emma Keating, a talented Wilton High School graduate, will be hosting Cartoon Drawing Demonstration on Friday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 4:45. Emma will bring charming mermaids, fairies, pirates, and spacemen that come to life on a sketchbook. Everyone who attends will leave with a quick sketch made on the spot. This fall, Emma will be studying film at Purchase College. She creates her own animated movies by drawing thousands of individual pictures. These frames add up to make a full story. Her animated short Saving Me has won several awards including: Scholastic Gold Key, Juan Castillo Best Film in Connecticut, and The New Canaan New Age Film Festival Best in Animation. There is no registration and no fee.

Ol’ blue eyes

The final Summer Music & More Concert is tonight with Echoes of Sinatra by Steve Kazlauskas. Concert and refreshments are free. A special thanks to the Village Market for its sponsorship of this community entertainment for the past 17 seasons.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.