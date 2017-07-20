GOP names Cole, Hemmerle, and Preston for board seats

Wilton Republicans packed Room A of the town hall annex Wednesday, July 19, when the Wilton Republican Town Committee (RTC) nominated 16 candidates for several town boards and commissions.

Ray Tobiassen, Warren Serenbetz and Chris Gardner were nominated to run for positions as constables.

Kenny Rhodes, who serves as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals, was nominated to run for a full-time seat on the board. No alternate was nominated since Rhodes’ term doesn’t expire until 2019.

Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser was nominated to run for re-election and Stewart Koenigsberg was nominated for a seat on the finance board.

Rudy Hoefling was nominated to run for a seat on the Board of Assessment Appeals, and Anna Marie Francello Bilella was nominated to run for a seat on the Wilton Energy Commission.

An executive session was called to discuss nominees for the Board of Education, Board of Selectmen and Planning and Zoning Commission.

RTC members and First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice were allowed to attend the executive session. Everyone else, including non-RTC-member Republicans, had to leave.

The executive session resulted in the following nominations:

Board of Selectmen: Josh Cole.

Board of Education: Glen Hemmerle (reappointment) and Andrea Preston.

Planning and Zoning: Marianne Gustafson, Chris Pagliaro, Richard Tomasetti (reappointment), Sally Poundstone (reappointment), Peter Shiue (reappointment).

Wilton RTC information: wiltonrtc.org.