Wilton Bulletin

GOP names Cole, Hemmerle, and Preston for board seats

By Kendra Baker on July 20, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

Don Sauvigne addresses the Republicans. — Kendra Baker photo

Wilton Republicans packed Room A of the town hall annex Wednesday, July 19, when the Wilton Republican Town Committee (RTC) nominated 16 candidates for several town boards and commissions.

Ray Tobiassen, Warren Serenbetz and Chris Gardner were nominated to run for positions as constables.

Kenny Rhodes, who serves as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals, was nominated to run for a full-time seat on the board. No alternate was nominated since Rhodes’ term doesn’t expire until 2019.

Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser was nominated to run for re-election and Stewart Koenigsberg was nominated for a seat on the finance board.

Rudy Hoefling was nominated to run for a seat on the Board of Assessment Appeals, and Anna Marie Francello Bilella was nominated to run for a seat on the Wilton Energy Commission.

Joshua Cole

Joshua Cole

An executive session was called to discuss nominees for the Board of Education, Board of Selectmen and Planning and Zoning Commission.

RTC members and First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice were allowed to attend the executive session. Everyone else, including non-RTC-member Republicans, had to leave.

The executive session resulted in the following nominations:

  • Board of Selectmen: Josh Cole.
  • Board of Education: Glen Hemmerle (reappointment) and Andrea Preston.
  • Planning and Zoning: Marianne Gustafson, Chris Pagliaro, Richard Tomasetti (reappointment), Sally Poundstone (reappointment), Peter Shiue (reappointment).

Wilton RTC information: wiltonrtc.org.

Tags:

Previous Post Kiwanis joins concert sponsors Next Post Democrats choose McFadden as standard bearer
About author
Kendra Baker

Kendra Baker


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Christi Yanity

    If a breeze of fresh air could be seen, it would look like these new names in town who are volunteering to get involved on boards. Thank goodness. Democrats must have used the dated playbook of having the party boss go for board of selectman. Republicans may be listening more closely to Wilton residents about getting new-timers involved with their fresh eyes, credentials, and objectivity. Thank God this election will be about credentials instead of familiar names without.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress