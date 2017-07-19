Wilton Bulletin

Developer of 183 Ridgefield Road, LLC, seeks new age-restricted zoning regulations

By Jeannette Ross on July 19, 2017 in Lead News, Town Government · 4 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission received an application on Wednesday, July 19, seeking to restore the Age-Restricted Overlay District (AROD). The application was submitted by Casey Healy on behalf of 183 Ridgefield Road, LLC, which owns a 13.4-acre parcel at that address.

The commission rescinded the amendments to the town’s zoning regulations permitting age-restricted housing it had originally approved on Nov. 14, 2016. That action took place on July 10 and was necessary because of an error in the timing of the legal notice publicizing the new amendments.

According to the letter submitted by Healy, which may be read below, 183 Ridgefield Road, LLC offered several modifications to the original age-restricted regulations it says were based on public comment made since the Nov. 14 decision. Those modifications are:

  • Limit an AROD development on Ridgefield Road to between Danbury Road and Ridgefield Road’s intersection with Drum Hill Road. (The property at 183 Ridgefield Road is within this area.)
  • Increase the minimum acreage requirement from three to five acres.
  • Decrease the maximum development density from three to two units per acre for properties on Ridgefield Road or Westport Road.
  • Provide that the minimum building setback along the frontage of a state-designated scenic road be 100 feet.
  • Decrease the maximum allowable building coverage from 20% to 15% and the maximum allowable site coverage from 40% to 30%.

The original age-restricted regulations allowed for a variety of options, including communities of detached, single-family and duplex houses or a mix of multi-family housing units.

The communities could have been built in a number of zoning districts, including one- and two- acre (R1A and R2A) as well as multi-family residential districts: DRD (Design Residence District), THRD (Townhouse Residence District), CRA-10 (Center Residence Apartment District), and MFA/AHD (Multi-Family All/Affordable Housing District).

Were an age-restricted community to be built in the R1A or R2A districts, it would have had to be on property that fronts, and has vehicular access from Danbury Road, Westport Road or Ridgefield Road. Lot sizes of no less than three acres and no more than 25 acres would have been permitted, and would require a special permit and site plan approval.

The regulations elicited an uproar in the spring when 183 Ridgefield Road LLC requested an extension of the town sewer line to 183 Ridgefield Road which was later withdrawn, but a proposal — although not officially submitted — to build 35 age-restricted homes and then 16 also brought angry comments from area residents.

One resident, Vicki Mavis of Ridgefield Road, submitted an application seeking a moratorium on any age-restricted housing development and to have Ridgefield Road removed from the areas where any such development could take place. That application has been the subject of a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission that is still open.

A lawsuit brought by Patricia L. Frisch claimed the legal notice published by the town in The Bulletin did not follow state statutes in that the new age-restricted regulations took effect the same day the notice was published. Later, town attorney Ira Bloom confirmed there should have been time between publication and enactment of the regulations. Hence, the regulations were rescinded.

To read the full letter to the Planning and Zoning Commission, click here: 20170719165054696

  • Karen R. Silverberg

    None of the items on the list are based on public comment. Only “public” Healy must have listened to are the people that are hired hands of Mr. F . These gentleman have a right to ask for whatever they want but don’t characterize the “public” as asking for the things on that list, that is just preposterous. I know because I’ve been to all the public meetings since February and not once has anyone from the Wilton public asked to design a AROD with any regulations besides Mr. Fieber and Mr. Healy. Now maybe the article quotes them incorrectly but still it is a mischaracterization of the public sentiment on the process as well as the potential re- zoning of Ridgefield Rd.

    • Victoria Boies Mavis

      Exactly right Karen. The overwhelming consistent message from the public and multiple town commissions at all of the meetings on my AROD amendment was that Ridgefield Road is not an appropriate location for a higher density type development, no matter the landscaping, no matter the size of setbacks, or number of units that a developer proposes that greatly increases the build from the current 2-acre zone regulation.

  • Christi Yanity

    Pastor Christy Thomas posed this dilemma about 2nd chances: “Is it gracious to let a fox loose in a henhouse? I believe most of us would say a hearty u201cnou201d to that, but think about it a moment. She continued:nnAssuming for just a moment that foxes can talk, suppose a fox comes to you, the henhouse owner, and says, I know Iu2019ve had some problems in the past, and may have possibly caused harm to a few of your plump little hens. However, all that took place when I was a young fox, still quite immature emotionally, with undeveloped techniques for dealing with my temptations and perhaps just a few boundary issues.nnHowever, I have reformed. I want you to know that you were right when you expelled me from your area, and made me live for a while where I had no access to hens. Now I am mature and know my boundaries. I am sure I will never hurt your hens again.nnAfter all, you say you are a believer in grace and in giving second (and many more) chances to those who make mistakes. Since you want grace yourself, it seems to me that you should also give me grace and open that door for me. After all, doesnu2019t that Bible of yours say that you need to forgive and to be reconciled to the person who did wrong? I have apologized, after all.nnNow, what would you do?n nThe fox has made a decent theological argument. We are supposed to forgive, so the henhouse owner needs to forgive the fox for having eaten a number of his hens and terrorized the rest of them. Maybe the fox really has reformed! Wouldnu2019t that be amazingu2013to show the world that a fox can live with hens and not hurt them? It would be a miracleu2013who could resist that?nnSo, would you open the door of the henhouse to the fox?nOf course not. A fox is still a fox.”

  • Wilton Homeowner

    Wow this feels more like a Variance than a Zone change. It’s a very selfish proposal to say the least because Boss Jim seems to be the only landowner on Ridgefield that would benefit. So on that merit alone I would have to say no No NO! nWhat other town laws would you recommend we change to serve your needs? Go build your five houses and leave the good people of Ridgefield Rd. alone.

