Ambler Trust awards grant to Person-to-Person

July 25, 2017

The trustees of the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust have awarded a $7,500 grant to Person-to-Person for the agency’s Emergency Assistance Program.

Through the Emergency Assistance Program, P2P offers a safety net to low-income and food-insecure residents of Fairfield County, including Wilton, in the form of financial assistance, food, clothing, casework counseling and access to a variety of inter-connected services, including assistance with budgeting, advocacy for benefits and referrals to partner agencies.

“This is the first time that Person-to-Person has submitted a grant proposal to Ambler Trust and we are most grateful for this generous award,” the organization said in a press release.

Information: www.p2pHelps.org.

