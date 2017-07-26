AIG renews lease

A published report indicates the New York City-based financial services corporation AIG has renewed a lease at 50 Danbury Road in Wilton.

The company occupies nearly 50,000 square feet, according to the report, which based its information on the brokerage firms JLL and Newmark Knight Frank.

NKF listed the deal as the second largest of the second quarter in southwestern Connecticut.

AIG Wilton is the base for its global capital markets unit.

The AIG logo does not appear on the Danbury Road sign for the building. Protesters rallied at the location in 2009 during the great recession to complain about the federal bailout the company enjoyed.