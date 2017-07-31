A clean quarter for restaurants

The second quarter of 2017 was a time of clean kitchens and smooth sailing for most of the town’s restaurants, delis and other food establishments, according to results of the health department’s quarterly inspections.

There was one public failure, Reiki, for a violation of having a food item that was not “wholesome,” said Barry Bogle, health director, but the violation was corrected the same day.

Overall, the improvement in inspection scores can be attributed to a number of initiatives that are now underway and are designed to increase compliance within the food establishment and to foster a stronger working relationship between the restaurateurs and the health department, Bogle said.

Following are the scores.

AMG Catering, 196 Danbury Road, 94.

Aranci 67, 142 Old Ridgefield Road, 99.

Beiersdorf Cafe, 45 Danbury Road, 100.

Bianco Rosso, 151 Old Ridgefield Road, 95.

Boston Market, 14 Danbury Road, 96.

Brookdale Wilton, 96 Danbury Road, 95.

Cactus Rose Cantina, 5 River Road, 97.

Caraluzzi’s, 920 Danbury Road, 97.

Craft Kitchen, 5 River Road, 99.

CT Coffee/Bagel, 16 Center Street, 95.

Diamond Deli, 285 Danbury Road, 97.

Happy Wok, 5 River Road, 94.

Heibecki’s Stand, 951 Danbury Road, 99.

Hunan Cafe, 228 Town Green, 95.

Jersey Mike’s, 35 Danbury Road, 98.

John’s Best, 1 Danbury Road, 94.

Little Pub, 26 Danbury Road, 95.

Marly’s, 205 Town Green, 95.

Naked Greens, 237 Danbury Road, 95.

Noodle House, 14 Danbury Road, 96.

Orem’s Diner, 167 Danbury Road, 96.

Outback Steakhouse, 14 Danbury Road, 99.

Pinocchio Pizza, 99 Center Street, 94.

Portofino II, 10 Center Street, 89.

Reiki, 239 Danbury Road, 90.

Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street, 97.

Schoolhouse at Cannondale, 34 Cannon Road, 98.

Stop & Shop, 5 River Road, 96.

The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road, 96.

Tom E. Toes, 15 River Road, 95.

Toozy Patza Pizza, 991 Danbury Road, 92.

Trackside Teen Center, 1 Station Road, 100.

Village Luncheonette, 88 Old Ridgefield Road, 91.

Village Market, 108 Old Ridgefield Road, 98.

Wilton Deli, 379 Danbury Road, 95.

Wilton Pizza, 208 Town Green, 96.

Bow Tie Cinemas, 21 River Road, 100.

College Creamery, 196 Danbury Road, 100.

Culture Tea, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, 100.

Scoops, 5 Old Ridgefield Road, 95.

Sweet Pierre, River Road, 100.

The Painted Cookie, 196 Danbury Road, 99.

Wheels, Danbury Road, 100.

Bangkok Republic, 991 Danbury Road, 94.

Coffee Barn, 392 Danbury Road, 98.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 35 Danbury Road, 94.

East Eats LLC, 404 Danbury Road, 98.

Molly’s Deli, 671 Danbury Road, 100.

Sandwich Shoppe, 7 Danbury Road, 96.

Starbucks Coffee, 21 River Road, 94.

Subway II, 101 Old Ridgefield Road, 100.

Caraluzzi’s Sushi Avenue, 920 Danbury Road, 97.

Village Market Sushi Avenue, 99.

Tusk & Cup, 142 Old Ridgefield Road, 94.

The Well, 33 Danbury Road, 96.

The Lake Club, 175 Thayer Pond Road, 96.

Wilton Riding Club, 57 Riding Club Road, 98.

Dog Daze, 713 Danbury Road, 100.

Wilton Deli Food Truck, 379 Danbury Road, 100.