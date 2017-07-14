Wilton Bulletin

Non-union employees get 2% wage increase

Vanderslice will work on alternate FY18 budget

By Kendra Baker on July 14, 2017 in Lead News, Town Government · 1 Comments

Following an executive session discussion, the Board of Selectmen approved a 2% wage increase for non-union employees during its July 10 meeting.

“With a few exceptions,” First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice told The Bulletin, “non-union employees are department heads and those working less than 19 hours.”

The board also agreed to have First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice work with the Police Commission, Fire Commission and heads of town departments to develop a “Plan B” budget for fiscal year 2018 in advance of possible cuts pushed down by the state.

    Great idea! It’s nice to know that being lazy, incompetent and rude will be rewarded. Why not give them an extra week of vacation too? I don’t think any of them will be missed.

