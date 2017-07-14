Power still out for 100 at noon in wake of storm

More than 100 Eversource electricity customers in the areas of Mountain Road and Timber Top Trail remained without power at noontime July 14 in the wake of a savage thunderstorm that swept through Wilton during the afternoon of July 13. At one time, there were nearly 300 outages.

“We’ve got numerous crews out working to restore power,” said Mitch Gross, spokesman for Eversource, who said damage was widespread throughout the state.

There were seven trucks from Asplundh Construction Corporation, an Eversource subcontractor, parked at Caraluzzi’s Market on Route 7 waiting to get to work. One of the workers said the crew had been assembled since about 6:30 a.m., waiting to hear where they would be assigned. More crews were stationed down at Norwalk, he said. The crews were from North Branford, Conn.

While Eversource said it is not the one to say the weather was anything more than a thunderstorm, Gross said the high winds and damage appeared to have the characteristics of a microburst, a type of tornado event. Weather officials could not be immediately reached to verify that.

For the police department and fire department, it was one of the busiest days of the year so far, responding to more than a dozen reports of trees down and wires down, blocking roads all over town mostly from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The evening rush hour was a mess, with lots of detours around closed streets including Mountain Road.

There was also an accident about 3:30 p.m. with wires down on Danbury Road, near Honey Hill Road, which closed Danbury Road for a period of time.

Residents who were previously blocked from getting to their homes in the Mountain Road area due to storm damage could try again at 8:30 p.m. for an undetermined amount of time, the police said in an emergency dispatch via email. Eversource would allowing traffic through for a period of time, after which, the road would be closed to make repairs.

Following is a list, from police reports, on trees down and wires down throughout the storm.

12:34 p.m., tree down in road, Chestnut Hill Road.

3:38 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Cannon Road.

3:39 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Ridgefield Road.

3:39 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Blue Ridge Road.

3:40 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Olmstead Hill Road.

3:41 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Ridgefield Road.

3:42 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Antler Lane.

3:43 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Mountain Road.

3:44 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Scribner Hill Road.

3:44 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Mountain Road.

3:45 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Carriage Road.

3:45 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Grumman Hill Road.

3:49 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Hurlbutt Street.

3:53 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Timber Top Trail.

3:58 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Scribner Hill Road.

4 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Grumman Hill Road.

4:46 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Ridgefield Road.

5:38 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Honey Hill Road.

6:48 p.m., road blocked with wires down, Langner Lane.

7:34 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Long Meadow Road.

11:06 p.m., road blocked with tree down, Seeley Road.