Wilton teacher arrested for DUI

By Wilton Bulletin on July 13, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

Cota

Michelle Cota — Wilton police photo

Wilton High School teacher and Ridgefield resident Michelle Cota, 47, was arrested for driving under the influence, without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle and following too closely after being involved in a collision on Danbury Road in Wilton on Monday, July 10, at 3:02 p.m.

The incident, near the intersection with Westport Road, involved Cota’s vehicle striking another vehicle from behind. There were no injuries.

After determining that Cota may have been under the influence, Wilton police administered field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer, which showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.2167 — more than twice the 0.08 legal limit.

Cota told police she had been on her way home from lunch at a local restaurant, where she said she had only one bloody Mary cocktail. Police said they do not investigate that aspect of a drunk driving case, but leave it to state liquor control enforcement officers.

Cota was released on $250 bond and given a July 24 court date.

According to a 2013 Office of Legislative Research report, “Connecticut law does not require notification of teacher or school employee arrest.”

  • frustrated commuter

    That was one heck of a Bloody Mary – maybe the Queen Mary and a lot of day drinking! You need 6 or more 1.5 ounce drinks for a 160 pound woman to blow 0.22+ after a 2+ hour lunch (look any any blood alcohol calculation chart on the internet). Maybe Wilton’s finest can check the bills form The Little Pub, and let’s hope she gets help. Waiting for the local chapter of MADD to weigh in on this.

