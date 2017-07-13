Wilton teacher arrested for DUI

Wilton High School teacher and Ridgefield resident Michelle Cota, 47, was arrested for driving under the influence, without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle and following too closely after being involved in a collision on Danbury Road in Wilton on Monday, July 10, at 3:02 p.m.

The incident, near the intersection with Westport Road, involved Cota’s vehicle striking another vehicle from behind. There were no injuries.

After determining that Cota may have been under the influence, Wilton police administered field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer, which showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.2167 — more than twice the 0.08 legal limit.

Cota told police she had been on her way home from lunch at a local restaurant, where she said she had only one bloody Mary cocktail. Police said they do not investigate that aspect of a drunk driving case, but leave it to state liquor control enforcement officers.



Cota was released on $250 bond and given a July 24 court date.

According to a 2013 Office of Legislative Research report, “Connecticut law does not require notification of teacher or school employee arrest.”