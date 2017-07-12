Police Log: DUI over twice the legal limit

DUI

A 47-year-old Ridgefield woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, following too closely, driving without a license, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle July 10 at 3:02 p.m. on Danbury Road near Westport Road.

Police said Michelle Cota, of 619 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, was involved in a motor vehicle accident with no injuries and officers determined she may have been under the influence. Police said she failed field sobriety tests and gave a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.2167. The legal limit is 0.08. She said she was on her way home after having lunch at a local restaurant where she said she had only one bloody Mary cocktail. Police said they do not investigate that aspect of a drunk driving case, but leave it to state liquor control enforcement officers.

She was released on $250 bond with a court date of July 24.

Car stolen

A motor vehicle was reported stolen by its owner who returned home to 25 River Road, Avalon Springs, after a week away.

The vehicle was taken between June 29 and July 9. It has not been recovered.

It was a gray 2010 Honda Accord, worth $7,500, according to police.

Change taken

A Wilton woman reported $7 in change stolen from her car, left unlocked in a parking space at Wilton Crest between July 1 and 2. Police were called at 11:14 July 2.

The woman said her son’s vehicle was parked next to hers, and was locked, and was not tampered with.

Family violence

Katherine Cascano, whose address could not be given to protect the victim, was charged with disorderly conduct July 7 at 8:26 p.m. after police determined she slapped her husband.

Police were called to the home for a verbal argument.

Cascano was released on a promise to appear in court July 10.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic family violence incident between July 4 and 11.