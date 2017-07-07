Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Wilton residents — rude with a sense of entitlement

By Yvonne M. Wagner on July 7, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 10 Comments

To the Editors:

I thought long and hard before contacting you to voice my feelings and observations through you to the citizens of Wilton and decided it was something I had to do. My daughter and son-in-law purchased a home in October 2016 and my husband and I have made several trips to their home thus far. Each and every visit to Wilton brings me sadness because most of the people I have encountered have been rude, non-social and possessed a sense of entitlement. My daughter and I visited a boutique business in Wilton Center and not one salesperson greeted us verbally or smiled at us. Therefore, that business would never receive my patronage under any circumstances.

It appeared to me that cell phones rule the land in Wilton. For example, on my last visit in May I was returning my cart at the Wilton Center Stop & Shop and a woman on her cell phone driving a high-end vehicle practically ran into me. She did not slow down nor did she acknowledge her irresponsible actions.

I pray my daughter and her husband and newborn granddaughter get transferred before my granddaughter attends school in Wilton. I have a sense the academic climate is conducive to the behavior I have witnessed and endured.

I absolutely love visiting my daughter and her family but once I am outside their home and in the Wilton community I have a feeling of dread and almost feel sorry for those who have no nor exhibit any class or decorum.

Yvonne M. Wagner
Lincoln University, Pa., June 28

  • Christi Yanity

    Mrs. Wagner, your experiences are shared by others and caused by the following. Those you observed are most likely people who moved to Wilton from cities like Stamford and Norwalk because they couldn’t afford Greenwich, New Canaan, Westport, so they buy in Wilton and with their modest disposable income lease cars more expensive than their homes, and adopt a public attitude of ‘having money and importance’ which is faked. (this happens in blue collar rural areas of the USA where expensive cars can be followed home to trailer parks)nnIronically the nicest people are those with the oldest money and the earned money; they have the modest cars. They don’t drive with cell phones. They are polite. Their calm is God given instead of their social standing being stranger viewed.nnI pray that your family in Wilton has God’s gift of discernment. If they ‘reflect Him’ in their demeanor, the bad people you cite will stay away and the good people will be forthcoming towards them. That’ll give them many, many faithful friends. We’re here!

    • Alexa Schlechter

      So it is the people from Norwalk and Stamford who couldn’t afford to live elsewhere who are rude? Wow.

      • Christi Yanity

        Wanna Bees and Queen Bees if that’s your preferred literature. Queen Bees have tenure and Wanna Bees are new to town, but they use the same stingers. Visualizing those driving the small Land Rovers wearing baseball hats is a dead giveaway, but you get the idea because it’s those who are image insecure who are least civil. People who’ve moved to Wilton didn’t transfer in from Westport, New Canaan, Darien, or Greenwich, rather from Norwalk and Stamford. Thankfully, Wilton is the most friendly of the other towns above, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t mean girls, it’s just that they’re mean Wanna Bees.

        • Alexa Schlechter

          Maybe you just spend time with the wrong people. This isn’t the Wilton that I know.

          • Kevin Hickey

            Alexa, you are the person who hijacked Sensible Wilton’s website (who only want what is good in town) with a highly inflammable fake website. Now you are preaching niceness and chastising the people who feel slanted. Shame on you Alexa.

        • Tina Wade Stapkowski

          I moved from Westport to Wilton. It was a good choice. I really do get hung up on what people are driving. Or if they are wealthy or not. I just am here raising my kids and hoping they don’t get caught up in judging people and keeping up with the Jones.

  • frustrated commuter

    Much of what this visitor says is true. It is unfortunate how Wilton has changed in the past 25 years.

    • Christi Yanity

      I’ll add that we came here from the midwest, similar to Wagners’ PA probably. Sure, it’s much less friendly to strangers here on the surface, but if you keep the smile and reflect Him you’ll find your way to and among many good people including locals and Northeasterners.

  • Dermot Meuchner

    Maybe it’s those damn New Yawkers.

  • Patty Davis

    I am sorry you encountered only some of the rude people since there are some wonderful folks that live in and around Wilton. I live on the outskirts (Georgetown) and work in Wilton (Village Market) and YES I agree there are some very rude, self entitled people around (they are everywhere) but I find MOST people are very nice. I hope your next trip to shop is better.

