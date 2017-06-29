Speak your mind

Wilton Bulletin

June 29, 2017

While Congress is home for the Fourth of July recess, Wilton’s representative, Jim Himes (D-4th) will hold a town hall-style meeting on Thursday, July 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Avenue, Westport.

Himes has held a number of meetings with constituents over the past several months, inviting questions and comments about Russian involvement in our election, the economy, health care, civil liberties, the environment, ISIS, and consumer protection to name a few.

“Speaking with you face to face and hearing your questions is the most important part of my job,” Himes said in a press release. “We may not agree on everything, but it’s of vital importance that we have open dialog so we can keep our political discourse civil and productive.”

Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP for planning purposes, although this does not guarantee a seat. RSVP to http://bit.ly/2smn0LM.

  • Christi Yanity

    Here’s MY MIND: In its most recent downgrade, which landed Connecticut with the third-lowest rating out of every state behind only New Jersey and Illinois, Moody’s said “the downgrades reflect continuing erosion of Connecticut’s finances, evidenced by the pending elimination of its rainy day fund, growing budget gaps and rising debt levels.”

    However, the situation could get worse still.

    On Thursday, health insurance giant Aetna announced it would move its Hartford, Connecticut-based headquarters — after more than 150 years in the state — to New York City in late 2018. The company cited a lack of access to talent as one reason it was leaving its Connecticut base, and said Thursday its long-term commitment there will depend on the state’s “economic health.”

  • Aletheologist

    Jim Himes has lost credibility on everything from gun control, Obamacare, the economy and foreign relations.

