Speak your mind

While Congress is home for the Fourth of July recess, Wilton’s representative, Jim Himes (D-4th) will hold a town hall-style meeting on Thursday, July 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Avenue, Westport.

Himes has held a number of meetings with constituents over the past several months, inviting questions and comments about Russian involvement in our election, the economy, health care, civil liberties, the environment, ISIS, and consumer protection to name a few.

“Speaking with you face to face and hearing your questions is the most important part of my job,” Himes said in a press release. “We may not agree on everything, but it’s of vital importance that we have open dialog so we can keep our political discourse civil and productive.”

Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP for planning purposes, although this does not guarantee a seat. RSVP to http://bit.ly/2smn0LM.