Wilton Bulletin

Planners choose Milone and MacBroom

By Tony Spinelli on July 3, 2017 in Lead News, News · 1 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting June 26 unanimously approved Milone and MacBroom, Inc., as the consultant to help research and write the town’s updated Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

The plan, the latest of which was completed in 2010, is a guide for policies on land conservation and development. The state requires cities and towns to update their plan every 10 years, but the Board of Selectmen wanted to get an early start on it.

Milone and MacBroom was chosen for reasons including what member Rick Tomasetti called “depth.” In other words, the firm has a sizeable staff to work on the project and guarantee that deadlines are met.

Two other firms were in the running for the job: BFJ Inc. and Planimetrics, Inc.

Milone and MacBroom is based in Cheshire and according to a company brochure has more than 100 employees. Eight are credentialed planners with expertise in public outreach, land use, urban design and economic development.

At least a couple of residents at the meeting June 26 expressed hopes that the firm will use social media to help get the word out to the residents of what is being worked on, so people can have more of a say.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post New playground brings ‘great change’ Next Post Bhagavatula competes to be America’s Top Young Scientist
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Christi Yanity

    Can Wilton look at a better use of Merwin Meadows? A three month use, man-made swimming hole with a jungle gym is not good use or an attraction to residents or home buyers. This location in town is perfect for a rental village for empty-nest residents who might just decide to stay in town (instead of moving south or to lower tax states) after selling their homes. In-town rental apartments are the present and future everywhere; not another home purchase ‘near’ town. These retirees could walk to church!

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress