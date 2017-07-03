Planners choose Milone and MacBroom

The Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting June 26 unanimously approved Milone and MacBroom, Inc., as the consultant to help research and write the town’s updated Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

The plan, the latest of which was completed in 2010, is a guide for policies on land conservation and development. The state requires cities and towns to update their plan every 10 years, but the Board of Selectmen wanted to get an early start on it.

Milone and MacBroom was chosen for reasons including what member Rick Tomasetti called “depth.” In other words, the firm has a sizeable staff to work on the project and guarantee that deadlines are met.

Two other firms were in the running for the job: BFJ Inc. and Planimetrics, Inc.

Milone and MacBroom is based in Cheshire and according to a company brochure has more than 100 employees. Eight are credentialed planners with expertise in public outreach, land use, urban design and economic development.

At least a couple of residents at the meeting June 26 expressed hopes that the firm will use social media to help get the word out to the residents of what is being worked on, so people can have more of a say.