Boucher disappointed by inaction of the state budget

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) today voiced her disappointment that it appears the state will start the new fiscal year without a budget. On Tuesday, the Democrat Speaker of the House indicated he would not sign the document necessary for a special session to vote on the budget.

”We have had months to work this out, but instead of negotiating and passing a budget, legislators must now face constituents who want to know what we have been doing in Hartford since January,” Boucher said. “It’s infuriating. It’s embarrassing. Not only have the people of Connecticut been let down, on July 1, the state will cut millions of dollars in funding for hospitals, education, social services, and aid to towns. The results will be devastating.”

Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano sent a letter to Senate and House Democrat leaders asking asks them to sign an emergency certification required to bring the General Assembly back into session Thursday. The letter requests a vote on a proposed Senate Republican budget proposal that cuts spending and does not include new taxes.

“Even if we do not go into session on Thursday, Sen. Scott Frantz and I will continue working with our colleagues to provide solutions to our state’s fiscal problems,” Boucher said.

On Wednesday, June 28, the legislature’s Finance Committee is sponsoring a bipartisan information forum on the fiscal stability of Connecticut. It will begin at 11 a.m. in Room 2E of the Legislative Office Building, and includes speakers from Boston College and Alvarez & Marsal Insolvency & Reorganization Advisors.

“Now is not the time to stop or put our heads into the sand. Now, more than ever, we need to talk about Connecticut’s financial issues and develop solutions,” Boucher said. “We were voted into office for a reason. We must provide the state with a balanced budget.”

Toni Boucher represents the communities of Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.