Wilton High School donates plants from organic garden

The Wilton High School Organic Garden Club donated upwards of 500 plants to New York-based nonprofit Harlem Grown in early-June.

Harlem Grown is an organization that builds school and community gardens, sponsors education and helps those in need throughout Harlem.

The high school has been donating plants to Harlem Grown for the past three to four years.

In addition to the three truck loads of plants donated to Harlem Grown, Wilton High School science teacher and Organic Garden Club adviser Jim Hunter said, around 200 to 300 plants were donated to Bridgeport community gardens, as well as a “small donation” to Wakeman Farm in Westport.

In an effort to grow the high school’s organic garden, Hunter told The Bulletin on June 26, four plant beds have been added, with more being built.