Flaws mean more regulations must be rescinded

By Tony Spinelli on June 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Meetings · 1 Comments

The fatal flaw in the age restricted housing overlay regulation passed by the Planning and Zoning Commission last fall has been found in five other regulations approved during the past year.

Now, the commission must rescind a total of six regulations, Joe Fiteni, chairman of the commission, said during a meeting at the town hall annex June 26 at which the arod regulation was to have been rescinded.

Instead, the commission will rescind all six of the flawed regulations during a meeting July 10 at the Wilton Library, Fiteni said.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

“Once they have been rescinded, we’ll have to have new public hearings for these regulations as time is available,” Fiteni said, explaining how the process of vetting each regulation with full public transparency must be repeated.

The fatal flaw came to light in a lawsuit filed by a resident claiming that the arod regulation was improperly publicized in legal advertising. The regulation took effect on the same day a legal ad announcing it appeared. There should have been a couple of weeks in between, according to Town Counsel Ira Bloom, who looked into case law and discovered the fatal flaw means the regulation must be rescinded.

The regulations that must be rescinded include allowing hotels within DE-5 and DE-10 Districts; establishing provisions for temporary and portable lighting used at outdoor events; modifying regulations to assisted living developments and certain provision pertaining to affordable housing; provisions and procedures for age restricted housing in single and multifamily zoning districts; parking requirements for medical and dental clinics; zone change from residential to general business for 2.5 acres at 586 Danbury Road.

The July 10 meeting at the library will be a big one. Also that night, attorney Chris Russo, representing resident Vicki Mavis,  will present the case for banning arods from Ridgefield Road. He was on schedule to make that presentation June 26 but asked for a postponement.

A drive down Ridgefield Road June 26 showed many residents with signs on their lawns calling for a ban against arods there.

  • frustrated commuter

    Whomever was Town Counsel during this period should be fired, as should the responsible town officials. Does that include the regs regarding lighting at the athletic fields (“establishing provisions for temporary and portable lighting used at outdoor events”)? If so, put up your dukes for round 2 on this issue.

