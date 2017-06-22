HAN Network continues to expand audience

HAN Network will surpass 3 million online viewers before it reaches its two-year anniversary this August.

HAN’s online viewership does not include the network’s cable audience in 200,000 Connecticut households via Frontier Communications.

“Our combination of local news, entertainment and sports programming is clearly resonating with area viewers,” said HAN Network CEO Martin Hersam.

“No other media firm in our market area is doing what we do — which is provide original, local broadcast programming which cannot be found anywhere else,” Hersam said. “Viewers are responding with a high level of engagement.”

The network has integrated the power of its talented staff, 12 local newspapers and websites into regular daily and weekly programming focused on southwestern Connecticut.

“We have built-in content that translates easily from all of our platforms right into television,” Hersam said.

In addition to FCIAC sports, HAN Network’s regular shows include:

Coffee Break , southwestern Connecticut news covered by the community journalists of the HAN Network and hosted/produced by Kate Czaplinski, every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.;

Nutmeg Sports , talk and analysis of sports throughout Southwestern Connecticut with Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman, Monday through Thursday at 2 p.m.;

CT Pulse , a look behind the news and Connecticut politics with Kate Czaplinski, Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.;

Yankee Fisherman , coverage of angling and related news in southwestern Connecticut and beyond with John Kovach, Thursdays at 1 p.m.;

The Drive, motivational talk and inspirational local interviews with Denise DiGrigoli, Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.; to see the schedule visit , motivational talk and inspirational local interviews with Denise DiGrigoli, Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.; to see the schedule visit live.han.network/schedule

HAN is also working with local organizations and businesses to create custom broadcast programs that the client can use to educate potential customers as well as our viewers. In May, HAN and Silver Hill Hospital launched “Straight Talk with Tracey,” a show that focuses on topics around mental health and addiction. Straight Talk airs the second Thursday of each month, at noon.

“Local marketers are able to reach one of the most affluent audiences in the nation — and hold their attention during our commercial breaks. There is no other local marketing platform that provides this kind of access,” Hersam said.

There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch local news, games, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.