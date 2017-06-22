Police seek information in town center graffiti case

Wilton Police are seeking information from the public regarding nine separate cases of graffiti in which spray paint markings were left on standing stones, garbage barrels and utility cabinets in the town center over the weekend.

The report to the police was made on June 21.

“We had a report of numerous graffiti sprayed around the Center of Town. Mostly Anarchy signs, the word “burn” and “Die”,” said Lt. Robert Kluk, spokesman for the department.

The case is under investigation.

The number to call is (203) 834-6260.