Wilton police log — burglary suspect, DUI

THC wax

A 19-year-old Wilton man was found with 3.1 grams of THC wax after a motor vehicle stop June 18 at 9:23 p.m.

According to police, he was driving his 2008 Volkswagen Jetta on Route 7 near Wolfpit Road at a high speed with one headlight out. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana and began a search, which turned up the potent wax.

He was cited for improper number of headlights and given a ticket for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana.

He was released from the scene.

DUI

A 27-year-old Wallingford man was charged with operating under the influence and passing on the right June 17 at 9:45 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Tyler Petersimes, of 63 High Hill Road, Wallingford, was released on $250 bond with a court date of June 27.

Police had received multiple reports of a blue pickup truck driving erratically on Danbury Road. An officer observed it make an illegal pass on the right. When stopped, Petersimes could not produce proof of insurance or his registration. Police said his eyes appeared glazed and he said he thought he was in Bristol, Conn. He refused a standardized field sobriety test.

Third burglary suspect charged

A third person has been arrested in connection with two car burglaries that occurred in the Rivergate Drive and West Meadow Road areas of town during the overnight hours of Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2016.

Police said on June 16 they arrested Andrew Reed Aultman, 36, of Bristol.

He was charged with multiple counts of burglary, larceny and identity theft, as were Jay Crump Jr. and Michael Mallardi, who were arrested earlier this year.

An investigation showed that a short time after the car burglaries, the victims’ credit cards were used in Waterbury and Southington. A surveillance camera photograph from a Target store in Southington connected Aultman to the crime, police said. He allegedly tried to use the credit cards to purchase items including a TV set.

Violation of protective order

A New Haven woman was charged on a warrant with violation of a protective order when she appeared in Norwalk Superior Court for a court date.

Police said Tiffany Tecce, 42, of 23 Ward Street, New Haven, sent the Wilton victim’s photos and name to Stamford Hospital security in violation of a protective order. It was her second arrest of this type with the same victim in the past couple of months. The protective order was over a domestic family violence case, police said.

The Wilton Police Department responded to four domestic verbal calls and one violation of a protective order case during the week of June 13 to June 20.