Letter: Democrats invite candidates for November election

To the Editors:

There are countless reasons to consider running for local government as a Democrat in this coming November’s election, including:

Wilton is stronger with engaged, competent leadership on our town boards; and

Strong local government is the first response to the profoundly wrong decisions, and increasingly toxic tone being set by our country’s President and national legislative leaders.

The Democratic Town Committee is eager to put forward a full slate of candidates for the November election. We are looking for people interested in running for the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, Board of Finance, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

We have excellent candidates for most of these boards already. But there are several spots on the ballot still to be filled. Please reach out to me at pburnham@gregoryandadams.com, if you can offer your skills and passions to advance Wilton and our shared, national values. Now is the time.

Paul Burnham

Wilton, June 19