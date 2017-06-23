Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Democrats invite candidates for November election

By Paul Burnham on June 23, 2017

To the Editors:

There are countless reasons to consider running for local government as a Democrat in this coming November’s election, including:

  • Wilton is stronger with engaged, competent leadership on our town boards; and
  • Strong local government is the first response to the profoundly wrong decisions, and increasingly toxic tone being set by our country’s President and national legislative leaders.

The Democratic Town Committee is eager to put forward a full slate of candidates for the November election. We are looking for people interested in running for the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, Board of Finance, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

We have excellent candidates for most of these boards already. But there are several spots on the ballot still to be filled. Please reach out to me at pburnham@gregoryandadams.com, if you can offer your skills and passions to advance Wilton and our shared, national values. Now is the time.

Paul Burnham
Wilton, June 19

Paul Burnham


  • Christi Yanity

    Mr. Burham if you have faith in God and man it’s hidden by spillage of a political party’s media hype by writing “…increasingly toxic tone being set by our country’s President and national legislative leaders..” This makes me want to take a shower after realizing party officials in Wilton fall to this level.

    Civility and honey attract good people. God attracts great people. Jesus is the path for great people to God. Please consider what would Jesus do on your future appeals to get the best in people from the best of people. Try this passage:

    Romans 5:18 “Consequently, just as one trespass resulted in condemnation for all people, so also one righteous act resulted in justification and life for all people.”

    You could have put forth a righteous act for all Wilton people instead of condemning whom, anyone who is not a “Democrat?”

