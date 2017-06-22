Editorial: Outta here!

Wilton High School seniors, Saturday is the day you have been working toward for 13 or more years, depending on how much preschool you attended. It is the day you have been waiting for, to shed the last vestiges of the dependency of childhood and begin for real your adult lives.

To do this, you must rely on the foundation that was built year by year from kindergarten to today. Your parents have been the first and most influential constructors of that foundation. You will find in the future just how smart and influential they are.

You have also been fortunate to have been nurtured by a school community where real education — not just test scores and grades — comes first. You have received many opportunities, not only in the classroom, but on the playing fields, in extracurricular activities, and beyond. This will serve you well in a world that measures your value to society by what you do and how you do it, not by what it looks like on paper.

So, a few thoughts before you depart.

Take your skills and use them — not just to your advantage — but to make the world a better place.

While success is important, so, too, is compassion for your fellow human.

Tread lightly on the earth; it’s the only one we have.

Be open to new ideas and new beginnings; they make life interesting.

Remember and respect the past; you will continue to learn important lessons from it.

Meet all challenges with courage and humility. When you succeed, do so with grace. Do not be afraid to fail. If you do, learn from the experience.

Learn to laugh at yourself.

Be honest, be kind, and remember that generosity is never a wasted effort.

Stop staring at your phone. There is no substitute for human interaction. Your real “friends” are those who are there when you need them.

Refrain from “FOMO.” If you spend too much time worrying about what you are missing somewhere else, you are sure to miss out on what is right in front of you.

Facebook does not measure how well you are really liked.

When you make choices in life, think about how they will affect your family and your friends.

Never forget to get off the hamster wheel and have some fun.

Congratulations and best of luck to the Class of 2017!