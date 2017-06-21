Obituary: Hayes Richard Groo Ill, 83

Hayes Richard Groo Ill, 83, of Wilton, Conn., died of natural causes on May 31, 2017, at his home of 39 years with his loving family by his side.

He was born on May 6, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late Hayes Richard Jr., and Norma Elizabeth Mccleery. He leaves behind his wife Susan of 51 years, two sons John of Bloomfield, Conn.,, Jim and his wife Marie of Montreux, Switzerland, and two grandsons, Tomas, 14, and Lucas, 9.

He received a bachelor of electrical engineering with distinction from the University of Minnesota, did graduate work towards a master of science in electrical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, and also received a master of business administration from the University of Connecticut where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma honor societies

He worked in optical and electronic imaging for companies including Westinghouse, CBS Laboratories and Perkin-Elmer. He contributed to several innovative projects and prototypes sponsored by the U.S. government and NASA, including advanced night-vision devices and a very high resolution electronic photo reconnaissance system. He received a patent for an office copying system that offered higher resolution, faster speeds and more efficient operations than xerography and developed a character generator for the CBS Linotron Phototypesetting System. While at GTE, he worked on new business development and advanced computer-based communications systems.

Outside of work, he had a passion for the mountains, riding motorcycles, photography and computer-based graphic design. He volunteered as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make donations in his memory to the Connecticut Regional Hospice and Palliative Care (regionalhospicect.org) or the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (wiltonambulance.org). For online condolences, please visit hoytfuneralhome.com.