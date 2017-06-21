Woodcock Nature Center partners with Harvard Business School

The Woodcock Nature Center, a non-profit environmental education organization located in Ridgefield and Wilton, is announced Tuesday the completion of its new strategic plan.

This effort was conducted in partnership with the Community Partners Program, an initiative of the Harvard Business School Club of Connecticut that provides pro bono consulting services to nonprofits.

To create this plan, Community Partners assembled a team of seven Harvard Business School (HBS) alumni to work with Woodcock leadership over a four-month period.

“It has been a wonderful experience for our alumni volunteers,” said Jeffrey Krulwich, chair of the project committee. “We were delighted with the commitment and assistance of Woodcock leadership and staff, and mightily impressed with the high regard that those who know Woodcock feel for this fine nature center. Woodcock has many opportunities — we are proud that our work may help guide its growth.”

The final report identifies four specific areas for Woodcock to focus on to facilitate its growth: board development, fundraising, programs, and partnerships. The plan also identifies specific action items for each area to be implemented over the next three years.

“To our knowledge, this is the first strategic plan in Woodcock’s history,” said Michael Rubbo, executive director of Woodcock. “The Board and staff see this plan as integral to our growth and are confident that the proposed activities will help us to become an even better resource to the community.”