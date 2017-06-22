Senior Center News: June 22

Studio knitting

Ever wanted to learn how to knit? This summer you have that golden opportunity and right in your own backyard. Studio knitting, defined as “come and do your own thing,” takes place on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month beginning at 1 at the senior center. It’s an opportunity to grab those needles and yarn and start creating something from scratch. Various articles talk about how knitting relieves stress, slows cognitive diseases, improves motor function, eases anxiety, or boosts your memory. This may well be the case since these claims are preceded by “studies have shown…” Or the benefits of knitting may well be a result of the laughing and camaraderie generated by participating in a common activity. Whatever the case, you’re welcome to give it a try at the senior center. Contact Lizabeth Doty at 203-834-6240 for a pre-knitting consultation.

Improve your driving

Sharpen your road skills and bring your driving knowledge up to date with the AAA Driver Improvement Program on Saturday, June 24, 8:30 to 12:30, at the Comstock Community Center. It is taught by Sgt. David Hartman of the Wilton Police Department.

Drivers 60 years and older who complete this course may qualify for a minimum 5% discount on their car insurance. Check with your insurer for details.

Register online by visiting aaa.com/driverimprovement or call AAA at 203-937-2595, ext. 8363 for more information.

Fun in the sun

Pharmacist Diane Corba will present a skin cancer prevention talk on Tuesday, June 27, 3 p.m., in the senior center lounge. Learn how to reduce your risk of skin cancer at any age by using good sun protection. The program is sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton. It is free and open to the public.

Brain games

Exercising your brain is a way to keep it sharp, but it can’t do pushups. It can, however, play a “game” by solving riddles, trivia, and word puzzles.

Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and The Greens at Cannondale will treat seniors to lunch and brain games that are fun and an effective way to improve brain health. Thursday, June 29, noon, at the senior center. Call 203-834-6240 for reservations.

Coming events

Friday, June 23, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Free swim at the Wilton Y.

Monday, June 26, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, June 27, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton presents Connecticut pharmacist, Diane Corba, on skin cancer prevention.

Wednesday, June 28, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, June 29, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch and Brain Games compliments of the Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows at the Senior Center.