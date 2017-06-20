Letter: GOP seeks assessment appeals candidates

To the Editors:

The Republican Town Committee is seeking qualified and interested candidates who are registered Republicans for the Board of Assessment Appeals. The position will be on the November 2017 ballot.

This position is a valuable and important opportunity in addressing property tax assessment appeals that provide financial cornerstones within and for Wilton.

If you are interested or know of someone from whom the town can benefit with their skill sets on this board, please contact me at 203 548-0431.

Marianne Gustafson

Wilton, June 20